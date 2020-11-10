Market Overview

Affimed: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 11.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.89% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $12,323,000 up by 437.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,930,000.

Outlook

Affimed hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Affimed hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fob8bhb6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.91

52-week low: $1.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.88%

Company Description

Affimed NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer treatment that seeks to harness the body's immune defenses to fight tumor cells. The company is also developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe and Germany.

 

