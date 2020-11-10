Vertex Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 100.00% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $37,384,000 declined by 1.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $37,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2108/38564

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $1.95

Company's 52-week low was at $0.40

Price action over last quarter: down 20.43%

Company Overview

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its operating segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The company generates maximum revenue from the Black Oil segment. Its Black Oil segment aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations.