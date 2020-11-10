7 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion before the opening bell. D. R. Horton shares rose 3.3% to $67.10 in after-hours trading.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) disclosed that its monoclonal antibody treatment bamlanivimab for use against COVID-19 received an emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Eli Lilly shares gained 3.1% to $146.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion for the latest quarter. AerCap will release earnings before the markets open. AerCap shares slipped 0.1% to $35.50 in after-hours trading.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company said it continues to experience meaningful slowdown in its Foodservice Unit. Beyond Meat shares dipped 22.4% to $116.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. Rockwell Automation shares rose 1.1% to $257.49 in after-hours trading.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. International Flavors shares declined 5.1% to $106.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.9% to $58.00 in after-hours trading.
