Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2020 4:06am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.93 million.

• Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $63.84 million.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $197.33 million.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.

• CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.31 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $400.10 million.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $112.04 million.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.62 million.

• Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $816.74 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.

• GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $152.28 million.

• GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $75.08 million.

• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.30 million.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.25 per share on revenue of $108.25 million.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.90 million.

• TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $114.95 million.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.78 million.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $37.68 million.

• Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.01 million.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.79 million.

• Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.

• G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $141.35 million.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $14.69 million.

• Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $594.09 million.

• Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.12 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.94 million.

• Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $23.58 million.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $486.45 million.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $86.18 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $135.74 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $61.23 million.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.98 million.

• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $234.88 million.

• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $113.70 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $309.64 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.61 million.

• Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $15.16 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.70 million.

• CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.10 million.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $144.31 million.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $88.10 million.

• DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Electromed, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ELMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.01 million.

• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.55 million.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $316.40 million.

• Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $252.49 million.

• Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.09 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $53.89 million.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $720.00 thousand.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $758.17 million.

• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $44.59 million.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IsoRay, Inc. Common Stock (DE) (AMEX:ISR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $55.14 million.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.93 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.32 per share on revenue of $8.37 million.

• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $40.42 million.

• Myomo Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MYO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.17 million.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $37.04 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.

• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $95.81 million.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.

• Avita Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.78 million.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $667.25 million.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.

• Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $19.59 million.

• Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $52.45 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.49 million.

• Synthetic Biologics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SYN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $344.01 million.

• Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.68 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.99 million.

• Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $8.88 million.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

