Inter Parfums: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.21% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $160,637,000 declined by 16.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $161.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.80 and $0.84.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $495,000,000 and $500,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $81.40

Company's 52-week low was at $34.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.21%

Company Profile

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. It sells its product under the brand names called JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie & Fitch, COACH, and others. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, and the United States operations. The company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.