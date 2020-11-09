PC Connection: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.89% over the past year to $0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $652,752,000 declined by 10.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $653,090,000.

Guidance

PC Connection hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 09, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f6dbv7de

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.33

52-week low: $30.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.14%

Company Overview

PC Connection Inc is a provider of information technology solutions. It provides products such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that company purchase from manufacturers and distributors. The company also offers services involving design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. It conducts business operations through three business segments namely Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. The company generates maximum revenue Enterprise Solutions segment.