Recap: Ambac Financial Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) fell 1.93% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 223.31% over the past year to ($2.01), which missed the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $68,000,000 declined by 68.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $52,100,000.

Guidance

Ambac Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ambac Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $22.90

Company's 52-week low was at $8.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.32%

Company Overview

Ambac Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial guarantee policies to clients in both private and public sectors. The revenues earned from financial guarantees include premiums, and amendment and consent fees. The company has only one operating segment.