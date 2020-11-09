Recap: American Public Education Q3 Earnings

Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 63.64% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $79,133,000 rose by 16.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $78,070,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.41 and $0.46.

Q4 revenue expected between $81,819,000 and $84,794,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 09, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apei.com%2F&eventid=2630843&sessionid=1&key=BCAC150594A51E3058A13B324B96E95C®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.09

52-week low: $18.47

Price action over last quarter: down 17.47%

Company Description

American Public Education Inc provides online and on-campus post-secondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are two reporting segments: American Public Education segment which is the key revenue generator; and Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.