Recap: FlexShopper Q3 Earnings

Shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 150.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $24,570,000 rose by 7.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,560,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

FlexShopper hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.22

Company's 52-week low was at $0.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.71%

Company Profile

FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. Its products include electronics, computers, furniture, mattresses, cameras and camcorders, audio, musical instruments, health, fitness and sports, video games, homes, garden and tools, appliances and vacuums on a payment, lease basis. The firm generates a majority of its revenue by leasing its products.