Allied Esports: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) rose 1.24% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $5,888,000 decreased by 2.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Allied Esports hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 09, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.alliedesportsent.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/2885/third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.94

52-week low: $0.40

Price action over last quarter: down 43.58%

Company Overview

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is an esports entertainment company. The firm is organized into two segments namely Poker, gaming, and entertainment, provided through World Poker Tour, including televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications, and E-sports, provided through Allied Esports, including multiplayer video game competitions. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming and Entertainment segment.