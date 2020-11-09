Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nikola Says Trial Production Planned For Q2 2021, GM Deal Talks Continue
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2020 4:37pm   Comments
Share:
Nikola Says Trial Production Planned For Q2 2021, GM Deal Talks Continue

Former SPAC Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) was in the spotlight Monday after reporting third-quarter earnings and updates on production.

Earnings Report: Nikola announced a net loss of 16 cents per share in the third quarter. This beat street consensus of a loss of 19 cents.

The company redeemed warrants for $263 million in cash in the third quarter. Nikola’s cash balance was $908 million at the end of the third quarter.

Production Progress: Nikola announced it completed the first assembly of a Nikola Tre BEV testing vehicle at the Iveco manufacturing facility in Germany.

Iveco, a unit of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI), and Nikola are working on five prototypes at this plant.

Validation testing will begin in the first quarter of 2021.

“We delivered on our commitment to assemble the first Nikola Tre BEV prototypes and are continuing to work with customers on the prospective and previously announced BEV truck orders,” said CEO Mark Russell.

Nikola broke ground for its Arizona manufacturing facility. The plant is on track to be completed by the end of 2021.

Nikola said it plans to begin trial production in the second or third quarter of 2021.

GM Deal: Nikola highlighted the partnership it signed with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) in September.

The deal would include equity in the company from General Motors.

“The transaction has not closed, and Nikola is continuing its discussions with General Motors. Nikola will provide further updates when appropriate or required,” read the release.

The deadline to sign a deal was extended with a current decision date of Dec. 3.

GM CEO Mary Barra helped shares of Nikola last week by saying discussions between the two were continuing.

Price Action: Nikola shares closed down 5% to $18.73. Shares were trading 2% higher to $18.95 in the after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

GM CEO Mary Barra Sees 'Huge Opportunity' In China
Volvo To Manufacture Fully Electric Heavy-Duty Truck in 2022: FT
Daimler And Volvo Seal Fuel Cell Tie-up
Fisker Shares Rise in NYSE Debut, CEO Talks Future EV Market On CNBC
EV Maker Fisker To Make NYSE Trading Debut Today After SPAC Merger
GM Reportedly Does Not Yet Have A Working Hummer EV
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Iveco Mary Barra NikolaEarnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com