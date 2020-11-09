Market Overview

Why Glatfelter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

Glatfelter makes and sells a variety of paper and fiber products. The company's two reportable segments are composite fibers, which makes filters for tea and coffee, wallpaper base materials, and high-fiber specialty papers for commercial and industrial use; and air-laid materials, which provides absorbent, thin cellulose-based materials used to manufacture products in feminine hygiene, specialty wipes, home care, and other consumables. Products are sold worldwide, with the majority of revenue coming from Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Glatfelter shares were trading up 6.52% at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.99 and a 52-week low of $9.44.

