Recap: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 30.88% year over year to ($2.67), which beat the estimate of ($2.89).

Revenue of $17,664,000 up by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $19,840,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 09, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/bhvn/mediaframe/41093/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $89.46

Company's 52-week low was at $26.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.88%

Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a portfolio of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company product candidates are based on multiple mechanisms-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, glutamate modulators and myeloperoxidase inhibitor. Its pipeline products include BHV3000-301, BHV3000-302, BHV3000-303, and others.