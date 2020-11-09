Recap: Madison Square Garden Q1 Earnings

Shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.96% year over year to ($1.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $57,038,000 decreased by 73.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $58,120,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Madison Square Garden hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $185.95

52-week low: $140.15

Price action over last quarter: down 4.01%

Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp is engaged in live sports and entertainment business. The Company's reportable segment: MSG Entertainment consists of live entertainment events, including concerts and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts and special events.