Precigen: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 8:32am   Comments
Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.06% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $23,583,000 up by 2.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $6.65

52-week low: $1.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.74%

Company Description

Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

