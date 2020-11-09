Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 4:56am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares gained 0.1% to close at $216.56 on Friday.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) expanded its e-commerce logistics centers in Brazil to eight, Reuters reported on Monday. Amazon shares gained 2% to $3,376.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion for the latest quarter. International Flavors will release earnings after the markets close. International Flavors shares rose 1% to $109.63 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) climbed 5.7% on Friday reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY20 earnings guidance. CVS shares rose 2.1% to $66.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares gained 1.6% to $10.17 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CVS)

Netflix Is 'Very Bullish' On Asia
Amazon Marks Its Biggest Expansion In Brazil Since 2012: Reuters
Airbnb Could Join Europe's 'Gatekeeper' List Alongside Google And Amazon: FT
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apollo Global, Biogen, Biden Picks And More
Defamation Case Against Jeff Bezos Over Nude Photo Leak Dismissed In California
Ex-Undercover Amazon Fresh Driver: 'Much More Lurking' Behind The Scenes For Grocery Delivery
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com