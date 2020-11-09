5 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion before the opening bell. Mcdonald's shares gained 0.1% to close at $216.56 on Friday.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) expanded its e-commerce logistics centers in Brazil to eight, Reuters reported on Monday. Amazon shares gained 2% to $3,376.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion for the latest quarter. International Flavors will release earnings after the markets close. International Flavors shares rose 1% to $109.63 in pre-market trading.

