Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for October will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Master is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 2:20 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets