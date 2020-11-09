Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $77.42 million.

• Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $160.60 million.

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $173.82 million.

• Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.89 per share on revenue of $19.84 million.

• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $690.60 million.

• Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $140.04 million.

• Canopy Gwth (NYSE:CGC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.04 per share on revenue of $330.65 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $164.73 million.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $119.18 million.

• Equinox Gold Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:EQX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $225.15 million.

• Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $111.43 million.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $70.12 million.

• Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.13 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $183.36 million.

• Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ:HMTV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.70 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $78.63 million.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.86 million.

• Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $21.60 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.27 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.28 million.

• Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $325.50 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $148.67 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $58.12 million.

• MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $30.74 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $70.69 million.

• Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.47 million.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NSPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.70 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $109.21 million.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $489.28 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.41 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.27 million.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.80 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $262.54 million.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $699.09 million.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $91.74 million.

• TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $3.34 million.

• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $300.87 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $13.78 million.

• Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.81 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $11.55 million.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.48 million.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $990.12 million.

• Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $299.38 million.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.44 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $413.87 million.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.08 million.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.

• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $259.89 million.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.33 million.

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.26 million.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $292.90 million.

• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.29 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $440.00 thousand.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $225.21 million.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $220.74 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $259.83 million.

• HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $399.50 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $33.03 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $506.28 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $52.10 million.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $305.61 million.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.96 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $76.69 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.04 million.

• SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $41.96 million.

• Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $69.86 million.

• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.88 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.33 million.

• Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $59.37 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $194.41 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $287.33 million.

• Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.

• Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $51.43 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $78.07 million.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $124.25 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.23 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:ASM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.57 million.

• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $121.25 million.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $121.10 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.30 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $31.29 million.

• Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.18 million.

• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $10.70 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $63.57 million.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.69 million.

• PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $653.09 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.49 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.99 million.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $108.99 million.

• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $98.51 million.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $451.30 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $19.05 million.

• Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.72 million.

• eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $406.93 million.

• Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.72 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $48.46 million.

• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.56 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $146.86 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.03 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.41 million.

• GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $149.97 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $162.70 million.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.

• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $61.70 million.

• Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.34 million.

• Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $41.44 million.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.92 million.

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $440.00 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $720.72 million.

• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.54 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $160.00 thousand.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.

• Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $160.60.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $7.79 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.47 million.

• Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $560.00 thousand.

• Linx (NYSE:LINX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $40.86 million.

• Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.06 million.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.

• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.

• Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.21 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.52 million.

• Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $420.00 thousand.

• Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $57.65 million.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $283.04 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $10.61 million.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $82.87 million.

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $115.67 million.

• Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $71.20 million.

• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $28.69 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $230.56 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $19.11 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.77 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $212.94 million.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $199.38 million.

• Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $34.74 million.

• ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $192.61 million.

• Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $39.85 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.39 million.

• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $33.52 million.

• Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.36 million.

• Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RLGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $170.25 million.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $15.67 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.78 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $91.17 million.

• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $728.67 million.

• Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $540.00 thousand.

• Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.47 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $70.32 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $152.00 million.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.20 million.

• Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $273.52 million.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $14.69 million.

• Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $120.52 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $259.19 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.16 million.

• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $662.92 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $291.13 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $45.26 million.

• Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $348.22 million.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $98.33 million.

• Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.51 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $117.37 million.

• Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $53.74 million.