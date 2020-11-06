Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Positive; Global Blood Therapeutics Shares Drop Following Q3 Results

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.18% to 28,339.69 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 11,910.11. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.03% to 3,511.63.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 9,610,960 cases with around 234,940 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 8,411,720 confirmed cases and 124,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 5,590,020 COVID-19 cases with 161,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 48,801,030 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,235,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares climbed 0.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), up 63%, and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), up 31%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 2.2%.

Top Headline

The US economy added 638,000 jobs in October, better than analysts’ estimates for a gain of 600,000 jobs. The country’s unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October from 7.9% in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP

Modine Manufacturing Company. (NYSE: MOD) shares shot up 31% to $9.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $50 million share common stock offering.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) got a boost, shooting 62% to $10.14 after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. (NYSE: CPS) shares were also up, gaining 38% to $27.70 as the company reported Q3 results. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from Hold to Buy and announced a $30 price target.

Equities Trading DOWN

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares tumbled 68% to $5.12

after the company said the open-label Phase 2 extension study evaluating vebicorvir in patients with chronic HBV infection failed to achieve meaningful sustained virologic response, or SVR, with 39 of 41 patients having now relapsed. The company also posted Q3 results.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) were down 38% to $37.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) was down, falling 23% to $3.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.9% to $37.29, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,952.80.

Silver traded up 1.9% Friday to $25.68 while copper rose 1.5% to $3.1565.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.78%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.25%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 declined 0.7%, French CAC 40 fell 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.07%.

Retail sales in Italy declined 0.8% in September, while industrial production in Germany rose 1.6% in September.

Economics

The US economy added 638,000 jobs in October, better than analysts’ estimates for a gain of 600,000 jobs. The country’s unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October from 7.9% in the previous month.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.4% for September.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs gained by 5 to 226 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.