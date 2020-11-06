Market Overview

P/E Ratio Insights for Booking Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 11:26am   Comments
In the current market session, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is trading at $1792.00, after a 1.34% spike. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.42%, and in the past year, by 5.49%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session. 

The stock is currently above from its 52 week low by 61.84%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Internet & Direct Marketing Retail stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year. 

 

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. 

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others. 

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 69.3 in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry, Booking Holdings Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 30.19. Shareholders might be inclined to think that they might perform worse than its industry peers. It’s also possible that the stock is undervalued. 

 

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

