Earnings Outlook for Harrow Health

Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, November 09. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Harrow Health analysts model for earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $9.34 million. Harrow Health reported a per-share loss of $0.26 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $12.76 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 111.54%. Sales would have fallen 26.77% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.25 0.05 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.50 0.10 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 5.70 M 11.77 M 13.66 M 12.85 M Revenue Actual 8.06 M 11.82 M 12.60 M 12.76 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow Health were trading at $4.9 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Harrow Health is scheduled to hold the call at 16:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.