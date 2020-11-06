Earnings Preview: Infrastructure and Energy

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, November 09. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Infrastructure and Energy EPS will likely be near $0.16 while revenue will be around $440.00 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Infrastructure and Energy reported EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $422.02 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 33.33%. Sales would be up 4.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.56 0.20 0.47 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.66 0.31 0.24 Revenue Estimate 350.00 M 245.00 M 405.00 M 355.00 M Revenue Actual 480.60 M 358.16 M 520.00 M 422.02 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Infrastructure and Energy are up 258.87%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Infrastructure and Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.