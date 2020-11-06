Sabre: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 403.70% over the past year to ($0.82), which missed the estimate of ($0.72).

Revenue of $278,365,000 declined by 71.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $276,350,000.

Guidance

Sabre hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sabre hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 06, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bcohekh

Technicals

52-week high: $23.25

52-week low: $3.30

Price action over last quarter: down 8.30%

Company Description

Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (38.8% as of the end of 2019 versus 37.1% in 2018). The global distribution system segment represented 73% of total 2019 revenue. The company also has a growing IT solutions division (27% of revenue) that focuses on the airline, hospitality, and travel agent end markets. Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits.