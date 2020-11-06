Virtu Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 285.71% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $656,112,000 rose by 70.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $351,710,000.

Guidance

Virtu Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 06, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.virtu.com%2F&eventid=2628460&sessionid=1&key=82BA68C7F0855A8EAEDAFDB9D0A924AA®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.59

Company's 52-week low was at $14.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%

Company Description

Virtu Financial Inc is a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; Execution Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Market Making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland; Singapore; Canada; Australia and Other Countries.