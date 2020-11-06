Recap: Tecnoglass Q3 Earnings
Shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) fell 7.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 55.56% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $103,309,000 declined by 4.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $96,660,000.
Guidance
Tecnoglass hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Tecnoglass hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 06, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1387933&tp_key=3ce65d0ae3
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $8.93
Company's 52-week low was at $2.15
Price action over last quarter: down 7.56%
Company Overview
Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass. Its products are installed at hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports and hospitals as floating facades, curtain walls, windows, doors, handrails, interior and dividers. Its majority of revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States.