Recap: Tecnoglass Q3 Earnings

Shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) fell 7.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 55.56% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $103,309,000 declined by 4.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $96,660,000.

Guidance

Tecnoglass hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tecnoglass hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 06, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1387933&tp_key=3ce65d0ae3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.93

Company's 52-week low was at $2.15

Price action over last quarter: down 7.56%

Company Overview

Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass. Its products are installed at hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports and hospitals as floating facades, curtain walls, windows, doors, handrails, interior and dividers. Its majority of revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States.