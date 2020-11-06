Coty: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) moved higher by 6.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 128.57% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $1,124,000,000 declined by 42.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Coty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 06, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.coty.com%2F&eventid=2771370&sessionid=1&key=EBAEBB429E67FAF83A17AF3928CE3527®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $13.42

52-week low: $2.65

Price action over last quarter: down 4.31%

Company Profile

Coty is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (56% of fiscal 2020 revenue), color cosmetics (31%), and skin/body care (13%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, and Davidoff for its fragrance portfolio. Coty's most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Kylie. Francois Coty founded the firm in 1904 and it remained private until its 2013 IPO. It had focused on prestige fragrances and nail salon brands until the 2016 acquisition of Procter & Gamble's beauty care business. This nearly doubled the firm's revenue base, and launched it into consumer cosmetics and professional hair care.