Recap: ViacomCBS Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.27% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $6,116,000,000 decreased by 8.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,940,000,000.

Guidance

ViacomCBS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 06, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uokeoe5o

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.04

52-week low: $10.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.18%

Company Profile

ViacomCBS is the recombination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate operating around the world. CBS' television assets include the CBS television network, 28 local TV stations, and 50% of CW, a joint venture between CBS and Time Warner. The company also owns Showtime and Simon & Schuster. Viacom owns several leading cable network properties, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, and Paramount. Viacom has also built several online properties on the strength of these brands. Viacom's Paramount Pictures produces original motion pictures and owns a library of 2,500 films, including the Mission: Impossible and Transformers series.

 

