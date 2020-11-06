Malibu Boats: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.14% year over year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $180,984,000 higher by 5.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $177,480,000.

Outlook

Malibu Boats hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Malibu Boats hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 06, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c9ctfain

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.88

52-week low: $18.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.65%

Company Profile

Malibu Boats Inc designs, manufacture and sells performance sports boats. The boats are used for water sports, such as water-skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. Its operating segments include Malibu, Cobalt and Pursuit. The performance boats are sold under the Malibu and Axis Wake Research brands. The company uses an independent dealer network to sell its products, primarily in the United States and other countries. It operates under the segments of US, Australia, and Cobalt. The U.S. operating segment primarily serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia while the Australia operating segment principally serves the Australian and New Zealand markets.