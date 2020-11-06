Recap: Marriott Q3 Earnings

Shares of Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 95.92% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $2,254,000,000 declined by 57.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,280,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Marriott Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 06, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sz686y27

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $153.39

52-week low: $46.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.11%

Company Overview

Marriott operates 1.4 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. Luxury represents nearly 10% of total rooms, while full service, limited service, and time-shares are 45%, 44%, and 2% of all units, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represent 96% of total rooms. North America composes 67% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.