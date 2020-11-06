Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $288.39 million.

• AES (NYSE:AES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $91.26 million.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $32.50 million.

• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $531.73 million.

• Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $27.25 million.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units (AMEX:CQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $66.58 billion.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.95 million.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $225.00 million.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $909.34 million.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.

• Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $224.81 million.

• Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $266.95 million.

• GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $785.04 million.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.

• Cheniere Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $177.48 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.23 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $650.14 million.

• Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MTNB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $107.21 million.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.76 million.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.

• PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.91 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $26.02 million.

• Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $341.98 million.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $276.35 million.

• Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SDPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $155.80 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $98.80 million.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $24.85 million.

• SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $246.55 million.

• Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $96.66 million.

• Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TELUS (NYSE:TU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $351.71 million.

• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.27 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $51.83 million.

• Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $696.36 million.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $465.75 million.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $918.77 million.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $85.71 million.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $414.41 million.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $5.43 million.

• Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $239.58 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $482.11 million.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $87.09 million.

• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $246.80 million.

• HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $171.79 million.

• Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.36 million.

• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $535.39 million.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $272.63 million.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $9.08 billion.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.49 million.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $27.24 million.