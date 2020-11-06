Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 3:32am   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $66.58 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 2% to $62.62 in after-hours trading.
  • Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Dropbox shares fell 5.1% to $19.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to have earned 0.69 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion for the latest quarter. DISH will release earnings before the markets open. DISH shares rose 1.5% to $27.81 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Uber shares fell 1.9% to $41.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion before the opening bell. Hershey shares gained 2.2% to $147.77 in after-hours trading.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Herbalife shares climbed 6.2% to $52.00 in the after-hours trading session.
     

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + DBX)

Recap: Dropbox Q3 Earnings
CVS Health's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Preview: Dropbox
30 Stocks And ETFs To Watch After 2020 Election Day
How A Michigan Startup Is Disrupting The $60B Bottled Water Industry
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Election Moves, Uber, Roku, Alibaba Earnings And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com