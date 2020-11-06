6 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $66.58 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 2% to $62.62 in after-hours trading.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Dropbox shares fell 5.1% to $19.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to have earned 0.69 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion for the latest quarter. DISH will release earnings before the markets open. DISH shares rose 1.5% to $27.81 in after-hours trading.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Uber shares fell 1.9% to $41.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion before the opening bell. Hershey shares gained 2.2% to $147.77 in after-hours trading.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Herbalife shares climbed 6.2% to $52.00 in the after-hours trading session.
