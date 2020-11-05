Live Nation Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) were unchanged after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 445.07% over the past year to ($2.45), which missed the estimate of ($2.21).

Revenue of $184,018,000 decreased by 95.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $198,910,000.

Guidance

Live Nation Entertainment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Live Nation Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lyv/mediaframe/41423/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $76.60

52-week low: $21.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.88%

Company Description

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment firm in the world with over 570 million fans served in 44 countries in 2018 by the company's concert and ticketing platforms. Via either owning, operating, or holding exclusive booking rights, Live Nation controls over 235 venues including the House of Blues, the Hollywood Palladium, and Spark Arena in New Zealand. Live Nation also owns one of the largest ticketing services, Ticketmaster, which sold over 480 million tickets for over 12,000 clients in 2018. The firm's artist management agencies have over 400 clients. This large live entertainment footprint helped Live Nation become one of the largest advertising and sponsorship platforms aimed at music fans. Liberty Media owns 33% of Live Nation, held under its SiriusXM tracking stock.