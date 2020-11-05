Mantech Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.29% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $636,196,000 up by 9.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $619,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Mantech Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w9v3yxud

Technicals

52-week high: $93.99

Company's 52-week low was at $55.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.71%

Company Profile

Mantech International Corp provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The company provides full-spectrum cyber, encompassing defense, resilience, offense, analytics, and compliance. It offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training.