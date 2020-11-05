Market Overview

Progyny: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% over the past year to $0.05, which were in line with the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $98,928,000 rose by 61.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $92,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Progyny hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm7d7u3t

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.50

52-week low: $15.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.45%

Company Description

Progyny Inc is a United States based company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries.

 

