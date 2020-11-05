Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Eventbrite Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) moved lower by 3.47% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.67% year over year to ($0.21), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $21,868,000 decreased by 73.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $26,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Eventbrite hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Eventbrite hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com%2F&eventid=2625767&sessionid=1&key=397D0D59057107E21DDAAC654B9D1773&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $22.90

52-week low: $5.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.00%

Company Profile

Eventbrite Inc is a United States based event technology platform. It is engaged in creating a platform to enable creators to solve many challenges associated with creating live experiences. The company platform helps to plan, promote and produce live events, thereby allowing creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach and drive ticket sales. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (EB)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.