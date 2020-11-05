Recap: Eventbrite Q3 Earnings

Shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) moved lower by 3.47% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.67% year over year to ($0.21), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $21,868,000 decreased by 73.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $26,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Eventbrite hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Eventbrite hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com%2F&eventid=2625767&sessionid=1&key=397D0D59057107E21DDAAC654B9D1773®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $22.90

52-week low: $5.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.00%

Company Profile

Eventbrite Inc is a United States based event technology platform. It is engaged in creating a platform to enable creators to solve many challenges associated with creating live experiences. The company platform helps to plan, promote and produce live events, thereby allowing creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach and drive ticket sales. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.