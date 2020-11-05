Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings
Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) decreased 7.64% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 94.85% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
Revenue of $1,151,000,000 decreased by 9.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $971,340,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected to be between $2.84 and $2.84.
Q3 revenue expected between $2,350,000,000 and $2,350,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 05, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.ea.com/calendar-and-events/event-details/2020/Electronic-Arts-Q2-2021-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $147.36
Company's 52-week low was at $85.69
Price action over last quarter: down 16.90%
Company Profile
EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.
