Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) decreased 7.64% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 94.85% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $1,151,000,000 decreased by 9.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $971,340,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $2.84 and $2.84.

Q3 revenue expected between $2,350,000,000 and $2,350,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.ea.com/calendar-and-events/event-details/2020/Electronic-Arts-Q2-2021-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $147.36

Company's 52-week low was at $85.69

Price action over last quarter: down 16.90%

Company Profile

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.