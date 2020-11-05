Market Overview

Recap: Fluidigm Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) rose 1.47% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 133.33% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $39,861,000 rose by 50.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,460,000.

Guidance

Fluidigm hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fluidigm hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/67udz2na

Technicals

52-week high: $12.45

52-week low: $1.17

Price action over last quarter: down 8.81%

Company Description

Fluidigm Corp manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics. These tools are based on microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. It sells instruments and consumables, including integrated fluidic circuits, assays, and reagents. Slightly more than half of the firm's revenue comes from the sale of Consumables. Fluidigm primarily sells its products to academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States followed by EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

 

