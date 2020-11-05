Recap: Geron Q3 Earnings

Shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $108,000 decreased by 17.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $40,000.

Guidance

Geron hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7879966

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.40

Company's 52-week low was at $0.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.71%

Company Description

Geron Corp is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development of cancer treatments. The company's leading drug in development, Imelstat, is being tested for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are disorders of the blood, and myelofibrosis, which is a rare blood cancer affecting bone marrow. The company earns revenue through collaboration agreements, milestones, royalties, and licensing arrangements. Geron possesses the global rights to this drug.