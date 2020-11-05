Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bluebird Bio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Why Bluebird Bio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. BMO also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $56 per share.

Bluebird Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases. The company's gene therapy procedures aim to genetically modify a patient's cells to fundamentally correct or address the genetic basis underlying a disease.

Bluebird's revenue is derived from collaboration arrangements, research fees, license fees, and grant revenue. The company works with industry peers, strategic partners, and nonprofit organizations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates.

Bluebird Bio shares were trading down 15.78% at $49.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.36 and a 52-week low of $38.95.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLUE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2020
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Motors Profit Tops Estimates
ROCE Insights For bluebird bio
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bluebird Bio Plunges On Regulatory Filing Delay, Synlogic Soars On Study Initiation, European Label Expansion For Vertex, Merck Goes Shopping
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com