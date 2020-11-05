Earnings Preview: Primoris Services

On Friday, November 06, Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Primoris Services is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Primoris Services earnings will be near $0.66 per share on sales of $896.54 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Primoris Services announced EPS of $0.7 on revenue of $865.06 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 5.71%. Revenue would be have grown 3.64% from the same quarter last year. Primoris Services's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.29 -0.01 0.53 0.65 EPS Actual 0.68 -0.08 0.53 0.70 Revenue Estimate 799.14 M 668.76 M 833.12 M 894.97 M Revenue Actual 908.22 M 743.24 M 789.78 M 865.06 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services were trading at $19.21 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Primoris Services is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.