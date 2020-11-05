GCP Applied Technologies's Earnings Outlook

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering GCP Applied Technologies modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $246.80 million. In the same quarter last year, GCP Applied Technologies reported EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $266.90 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.0% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 7.53% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.09 0.25 0.27 EPS Actual 0.09 0.10 0.27 0.28 Revenue Estimate 181.70 M 216.90 M 265.84 M 270.07 M Revenue Actual 195.40 M 216.70 M 258.30 M 266.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies were trading at $22.19 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GCP Applied Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.