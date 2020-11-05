Earnings Outlook For DXP Enterprises

On Friday, November 06, DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on DXP Enterprises management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $225.00 million. DXP Enterprises reported a profit of $0.71 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $327.18 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 132.39% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 31.23% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.20 0.60 0.56 EPS Actual 0.12 0.31 0.12 0.71 Revenue Estimate 271.69 M 282.02 M 319.97 M 323.44 M Revenue Actual 251.40 M 300.98 M 295.47 M 327.18 M

Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises were trading at $16.24 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DXP Enterprises is scheduled to hold the call at 11:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.