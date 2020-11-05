A Preview Of E W Scripps's Earnings

E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on E W Scripps management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.73 on revenue of $465.75 million. In the same quarter last year, E W Scripps posted EPS of $0.27 on sales of $349.78 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 370.37% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 33.16% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the E W Scripps's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.09 0.13 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.15 0.13 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 368.48 M 435.80 M 422.86 M 342.78 M Revenue Actual 358.88 M 430.91 M 444.40 M 349.78 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of E W Scripps have declined 31.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. E W Scripps is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.