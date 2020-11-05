Earnings Outlook For HMS Holdings

On Friday, November 06, HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering HMS Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.3 on revenue of $171.79 million. HMS Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.24. Sales were $146.81 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25.0%. Revenue would be up 17.01% from the year-ago period. Here is how the HMS Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.25 0.31 0.28 EPS Actual 0.19 0.32 0.27 0.24 Revenue Estimate 154.30 M 162.32 M 170.77 M 165.80 M Revenue Actual 142.65 M 171.41 M 163.44 M 146.81 M

Stock Performance

Shares of HMS Holdings were trading at $27.32 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HMS Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.