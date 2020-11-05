Earnings Outlook For Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's Q3 earnings report.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals EPS is expected to be around $0.14, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $91.26 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.1. Sales were $80.14 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 40.0% increase for the company. Sales would be up 13.88% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.08 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0.16 0.17 0.07 0.10 Revenue Estimate 86.62 M 82.83 M 81.79 M 78.53 M Revenue Actual 85.81 M 84.69 M 83.38 M 80.14 M

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were trading at $20.74 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.