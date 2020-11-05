Earnings Preview for Hill-Rom Holdings

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hill-Rom Holdings reporting earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.69 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $782.80 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 36.69%. Revenue would be down 11.04% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.15 1.08 1.65 EPS Actual 1.95 1.28 1.13 1.69 Revenue Estimate 749.39 M 701.64 M 684.01 M 760.14 M Revenue Actual 767.50 M 723.20 M 685.00 M 782.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings were trading at $87.62 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hill-Rom Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.