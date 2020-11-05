Marriott International's Earnings Outlook

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Marriott International will report a loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion. In the same quarter last year, Marriott International reported EPS of $1.47 on revenue of $5.28 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 104.76% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 56.85% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.42 0.91 1.47 1.49 EPS Actual -0.64 0.26 1.57 1.47 Revenue Estimate 1.68 B 4.27 B 5.48 B 5.13 B Revenue Actual 1.46 B 4.68 B 5.37 B 5.28 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Marriott International have declined 24.47%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marriott International is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.