Earnings Outlook for Mednax

Mednax (NYSE: MD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, November 06. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Mednax modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $535.39 million. In the same quarter last year, Mednax reported EPS of $0.91 on revenue of $888.67 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 56.04%. Sales would be down 39.75% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.56 0.90 0.90 EPS Actual 0.32 0.32 0.91 0.91 Revenue Estimate 555.92 M 856.42 M 901.20 M 876.66 M Revenue Actual 509.20 M 845.92 M 905.38 M 888.67 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Mednax have declined 46.91%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mednax is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.