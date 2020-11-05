Treehouse Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 29.09% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,046,000,000 declined by 1.04% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Treehouse Foods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.treehousefoods.com%2F&eventid=2628338&sessionid=1&key=CB23B84FD26A16244D794BEDD678CD0E®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.84

52-week low: $33.50

Price action over last quarter: down 10.73%

Company Profile

Treehouse Foods, the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S., is the product of a slew of acquisitions, the most significant being the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private brands business. The firm plays in over 25 categories, including snacks like pretzels and cookies, meals like pasta and dry dinners, and single-serve beverages like pods and ready-to-drink coffee. Retailers represent its most significant end-market, where it sells products for resale under retailer brands, but it also serves foodservice customers (providing a similar service as its retail business), industrial (selling bulk food for repackaging and repurposing), and branded consumer goods firms (under co-packing arrangements). Over 90% of its revenue comes from the U.S.