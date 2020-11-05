Recap: AstraZeneca Q3 Earnings

Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5.05% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $6,578,000,000 rose by 2.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,650,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AstraZeneca hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 06:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwnkvaid

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $64.94

52-week low: $36.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%

Company Description

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The company sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.